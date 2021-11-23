“Winter Break Spectacular” To Celebrate Start Of Holiday Vacation For Local Students

To kick off the holiday vacation for thousands of students in Hamilton County, EPB Fiber Optics and River City Company are partnering to present the “Winter Break Spectacular”, an afternoon of holiday themed activities in Miller Park on Friday December 17th.

The event will begin at 1pm with music, oversized games, balloon animals, and holiday treats including a hot chocolate bar by Ben & Jerry’s Ice Cream Shop. Dancing about the park will be the Playful Evolving Monsters, a group of puppeteers who will masterfully parade their giant 20-foot-tall creatures throughout the event.

The Winter Break Spectacular will culminate with a screening of a holiday classic starting at sunset. Between now and November 30th, the community is asked to vote for their selection between “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” starring Jim Carrey, or the 2018 animated version of “The Grinch”. Votes can be submitted online at: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/F5PTYFX. The winning selection will be announced on December 1st.

Families who come out for the Winter Break Spectacular can also enjoy the EPB Holiday Windows located across the street from Miller Park in the street-facing windows of EPB’s downtown building along both Market and Broad Street. The theme for this year’s annual holiday display is “Chatta-who-ville.” The magical holiday scenes were created by EPB employees and STEM School Chattanooga students who are continuing a seasonal tradition that dates back to the 1940s.

“EPB invites the public to visit our EPB Holiday Windows all season long from Thanksgiving Day to Mon. Jan. 3rd,” said EPB’s Lauren Obermark. “We’re proud to bring this annual holiday tradition back to Chattanooga again this year to help our community get in the spirit of the season.”

“The Winter Break Spectacular is a perfect start to the holiday break for families. We are excited to partner with EPB Fiber Optics to offer a free event filled with art, music and entertainment along with showcasing local talent in Downtown Chattanooga” stated Emily Mack, President & CEO of River City Company.

Event Details: