Winter Comes Early at CDM with New Exhibit, Gingerbread Workshops, And More

The first day of winter is about one month away, but the season is in full swing at Creative Discovery Museum. Experience the wonderment of winter without the cold with the return of Creative Discovery Museum’s popular exhibit, Winter Wonders! The festive fun begins Saturday, November 21 and lasts through Sunday, February 21.

Winter Wonders gives children and families ample opportunities for pretend play which helps encourage imagination, creativity, social and emotional development, as well as language and communication skills. Enter the cozy cottage to make pretend gingerbread cookies and soup over the fire. Have an epic snowball fight and build “snow” fort walls to hide behind. Brave the blizzard pool noodle maze. Slip and slide in the “ice skating” area and more!

The Winter Forest area of the exhibit offers preschoolers the opportunity to join in the winter fun with age-appropriate activities. Visitors can “hibernate” in a tree stump and read books about animal behavior in winter.

“The exhibit offers families the opportunity to enjoy the magic of the season in a rich, educational setting,” said Jayne Griffin, Director of Education at Creative Discovery Museum. “Children of all ages will enjoy the thrills of a winter day in the Winter Wonders exhibit.”

CDM continues to Play It Safe by requiring timed tickets for entry and masks for visitors ages 5 and up. Reserve your spot at cdmfun.org/tickets.

Local sponsorship for Winter Wonders is provided by First Horizon Foundation, Bellhop ArtsBuild, and Tennessee Arts Commission.

Gingerbread Workshops Kick off the holiday season and create sweet memories with loved ones at CDM’s Gingerbread Workshops. The Museum provides the hot chocolate, cookies, pre-built houses, festive music and sweets. Children and their families create the masterpiece. Forget the cleanup. CDM takes care of that part, too.

Gingerbread Workshops take place on weekends from November 27-December 20. Due to space limitations, there is a limit of three people to each house. Admission is $55/house which includes Museum admission for three the day of the workshop. CDM members pay $32/house. Registration is required at cdmfun.org/gingerbread.

Winter Camps at CDM Creative Discovery Museum camps are filled with activities that bring science and art to life for children. CDM’s enthusiastic, experienced staff provides a fun-filled, safe, learning-rich environment for children to embrace the camp experience. This winter, the Museum is offering two different camps – December Adventure Camps and Winter Break Camp.

December Adventure Camp gives children in Kindergarten through 5th grade the opportunity to explore winter themes through art, science and CDM’s popular exhibit, Winter Wonders, for an entire week. December Adventure Camp takes place November 30-December 4, December 7-11 and December 14-18.

Winter Break Camp is designed for children in Kindergarten through 5th grade and gives caregivers more flexibility with single day registrations. Campers will explore the entire Museum, craft works of art in the Art Studio, innovate in Make It Workshop and more! Winter Break Camp takes place December 21-23 and January 3-4.

For more information about camp, visit www.cdmfun.org/camp.

