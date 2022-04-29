World’s Best Mom Market Celebrates Mother’s Day On The Southside

With Mother’s Day right around the corner, The Chattery is gearing up to host a local shopping event in celebration of Mother’s Day. The World’s Best Mom Market takes place on Saturday, May 7th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and features 13 local vendors from plants and jewelry to journals and art.

Sleepyhead Coffee will also reopen its three-month popup at The Chattery (1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108) in time for the market. The Chattery has also launched Mother’s Day gift boxes that shoppers can also purchase at the market. Admission is free.

The Chattery’s markets prioritize makers, artists, and creatives who are Black, Indigenous, People of Color, and/or LGBTQIA+. Vendors are chosen through an application process and decided on through a panel of Chattanooga community members.

Featured vendors and what they’re selling include:

Bada Bing Botanicals - Houseplants and other plant-related items

BLOOM - CBD-infused bath bombs.

Carmen Cay Art - Original art, journals and more.

ChaiBiscuits - Vegan & gluten-friendly snack jars.

Flavourful Seasoning Co. - Salt-free seasoning blends.

The Art of Jaime Barks - Original artwork.

Mo Lemonade - delicious Lemonade and merch.

Princess Child Soaps - Bath & beauty products.

Resilient Prints - Prints, greeting cards, stickers and more.

Roma Burn by Bron - Luxury coconut wax candles.

The August Sisters - Clay and metal earrings.

Upstate Mississippi - Handmade journals, planners and more.

Versatile Salts - Bath & body products.

“When we moved into this space over two years ago, we knew we wanted to host markets and support our fellow local business owners,” says Shawanda Mason, co-founder of The Chattery. “Not only do we get to do that with this market but also with Sleepyhead Coffee reopening their popup.”

In addition to shopping local vendors and purchasing coffee from Sleepyhead, shoppers can also buy a limited number of wrapped bouquets from BloomHeart Flower Co. The market will also feature Neat Pony, a local design firm, doing live screen printing of one-of-a-kind “World’s Best Mom” t-shirts.

Also in time for Mother’s Day, The Chattery has launched two new gift boxes that make perfect gifts for the moms in your life. The ‘Mama Tried’ kit features a choice between crafts like macrame and watercolor along with an aura mist from Divine Purity Aurapothecary. The Mama Tired kit features products that allow any exhausted mama a much-needed break like eye masks, coffee, chocolate and more.

Gift boxes can be ordered now or purchased at The Chattery’s Mother’s Day Market (supplies are not guaranteed to last).

For updates on the market and Mother’s Day gift boxes, follow The Chattery on Facebook and Instagram.