Chattanooga In The Running For Top Adventure Town

Chattanooga could be crowned a Top Adventure Town by Blue Ridge Outdoors Magazine in its 10th annual Top Adventure Towns Contest sponsored by River Expeditions, which is currently underway.

The contest includes towns in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast regions, which have vibrant outdoor scenes and access to world-class adventure.

The Blue Ridge Outdoors team narrowed the field to 100 contenders this year. The towns are mountain biking meccas, whitewater havens, climbing paradises, hiking nirvanas, booming craft beer epicenters and live music hubs.

In August and September, the magazine’s readers select their favorites to ultimately crown the region’s best towns for outdoor adventure in four categories: large (population 75,001+), medium (population 16,001-75,000), small (population 3,001-16,000) and tiny (population less than 3,000).

Currently, in the third round, only 32 towns remain with Chattanooga going up against seven others in the large category. The four winning towns will be featured in the November issue of Blue Ridge Outdoors Magazine.

Vote for Chattanooga weekly through Sept. 7, 2020, by visiting BlueRidgeOutdoors.com/TopTowns.

Like this story? Click here to Subscribe to more like this delivered weekly to your inbox!