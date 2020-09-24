Chickamauga & Chattanooga National Military Park To Increase Access To Park

Following guidance from the White House, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and state and local public health authorities, Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park is increasing access.

The National Park Service (NPS) is working servicewide with federal, state, and local public health authorities to closely monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and using a phased approach to increase access on a park-by-park basis.

Beginning Tuesday, September 29, 2020, Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park will reopen access to:

Point Park, including Ochs Observatory Deck, Ochs Museum, and the resumption of entrance fee collection using self-service automated fee machines,

Lookout Mountain Visitor Center, including American’s National Parks bookstore (11 am – 3 pm, daily), parking lot, and restrooms,

Sunset Rock parking lot,

Signal Point parking lot, overlook, restrooms, and picnic pavilion,

Chickamauga Battlefield Visitor Center, including America’s National Parks bookstore (11 am – 3 pm, daily), and the

Chickamauga Battlefield Recreation Field.

In addition, the following spaces continue to be available:

All roads,

All picnic areas, and

All trails.

While not related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the following park facility will remain closed at this time due to a scheduled interior maintenance project:

The Wilder Brigade Monument (also known as Wilder Tower) in Chickamauga Battlefield.

“The health and safety of our visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners continues to be paramount. At Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park, our operational approach will be to examine each facility function and service provided to ensure those operations comply with current public health guidance, and will be regularly monitored,” said Superintendent Brad Bennett.

“We continue to work closely with the NPS Office of Public Health using CDC guidance to ensure public and workspaces are safe and clean for visitors, employees, partners, and volunteers.”

A safe and enjoyable park experience begins at home. The NPS encourages visitors to plan their visit by checking the park’s website and social media for current conditions and travel tips.

The CDC has offered guidance to help people recreating in parks and open spaces prevent the spread of infectious diseases. We ask the public to be our partner in recreating responsibly, by following CDC and state and local guidance, social distancing, and wearing a face covering when social distance cannot be maintained.

Details and updates on park operations will continue to be posted on our website www.nps.gov/chch and social media channels. Updates about NPS operations will be posted on www.nps.gov/coronavirus.

Like this story? Click here to Subscribe to more like this delivered weekly to your inbox!