First Endangered Barrens Topminnows Raised Through Aquarium Collaboration Returned To The Wild

Unless you’re a biologist, it might seem difficult to see what’s especially noteworthy about the endangered Barrens Topminnow.

Like many freshwater fishes, the Barrens undergoes a fairy godmother-like glow up during the breeding season, when it takes on an emerald, iridescent shimmer. Usually, though, it’s a drab yellowy-brown that helps it blend into the aquatic vegetation of the slow-moving streams it calls home.

Thanks to habitat degradation and competition with invasive Western Mosquitofish, the Barrens’ range has been severely reduced. Now, isolated populations live in just a half-dozen nondescript, spring-fed streams in the “barrens,” an equally nondescript region of rolling meadows in southeast middle Tennessee.

In short, it’s an easy fish not to see or care much about, a biological example of “out of sight, out of mind.”

And yet, despite its seeming mundanity, the Barrens Topminnow has become the focus of a collaborative partnership involving specialists at four aquariums located almost a thousand miles apart.

“You really can’t do any conservation work in isolation,” says Matt Hamilton, the curator of fishes at the Tennessee Aquarium, where work to save the Barrens Topminnow has been ongoing for more than 20 years. “These kinds of projects take partnerships and cooperative effort with multiple institutions and conservation groups coming together to work toward a common goal.”

On a crystalline late fall morning, Hamilton and aquarist Adam Johnson left Chattanooga and drove down a steep mountain highway to the banks of a spring-fed creek winding its trickling way through Middle Tennessee pastureland. Parked on the side of a rural two-lane highway, the pair donned waders and unloaded a cooler carrying 100 juvenile Barrens Topminnows.

Carefully carrying oxygenated bags filled with the young fish, the pair descended to the creek to let their charges acclimate to the brisk 54-degree water. Despite barely cresting the top of their boots, the stream was alive with darting schools of Barrens Topminnows, all of them either released by or the offspring of fish introduced to the site as part of the Aquarium’s long-term propagation effort.

The Barrens Topminnow drew national attention in October 2019 when it was federally listed under the Endangered Species Act. With this long-awaited announcement, additional federal resources and protections were made available to safeguard it. The fish in these bags, however, represent another important milestone in the long-running restoration effort.

The Barrens Topminnow project has been a focus at the Aquarium since 1998. However, in late 2018, Hamilton reached out to other accredited members of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums to see if anyone would be willing to lend their expertise to the project. The goal was to create an “ark,” a large enough and genetically diverse enough population in human care to bolster the overall numbers and ensure no single institution was solely responsible for this endangered fish’s survival.

Three other institutions signed up: Shedd Aquarium in Chicago, The Maritime Aquarium in Norwalk, Connecticut, and National Mississippi River Museum and Aquarium in Dubuque, Iowa.

About two-thirds of the bagged fish learning to love the chilly water of their soon-to-be home were offspring resulting from this new partnership. They arrived in Chattanooga earlier this year after being shipped hundreds of miles from The Maritime Aquarium and Shedd Aquarium. The National Mississippi River Museum and Aquarium’s propagation program is ongoing but has yet to produce offspring.

Despite being a species with no direct ties to the Windy City, to Illinois or to anywhere else in the Midwest, the decision to help save the Barrens Topminnow is perfectly aligned with Shedd Aquarium’s mission.

“This was a no-brainer,” says Keoki Burton, the Chicago institution’s supervisor of special exhibits. “Yes, these are animals that are technically not in our backyard, but they’re a lot closer to home than many of the other species we have here at Shedd Aquarium that we also care deeply about and want to educate people about.