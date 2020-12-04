Governor Lee Proclaims December 11 “Tennessee Environmental Council Day”

Governor Bill Lee has proclaimed December 11 as “Tennessee Environmental Council Day,” in honor of the non-profit organization’s 50th Anniversary.

TEC was founded on December 11, 1970, and in his proclamation, Governor Lee encourages Tennesseans to do something positive for the environment, such as “planting a tree or a vegetable garden, composting, recycling, cleaning up streams, and getting involved in local community efforts,” according to the Governor’s proclamation.

“I can think of no better way to celebrate the longevity and effectiveness of this organization and its aspirations for the future of Tennessee’s environment, then to get outside and do something positive to make a difference,” says Jeffrey Barrie, CEO of Tennessee Environmental Council. “This honors our founders, considers future generations, and bears immediate results, all from simple acts that can be taken from home, anywhere, anytime in Tennessee,” says Barrie.

Governor Lee will share this message during TEC’s 50th Anniversary online event, free and open to the public, taking place on Facebook Live and YouTube Live on Thursday, December 10 from 7pm to 8pm. Visit www.tectn.org for more information about this event and opportunities to get involved in improving Tennessee’s environment.

Tennessee Environmental Council was founded in 1970 by six founding groups: Tennessee Wildlife Federation, League of Women Voters, American Lung Association of Tennessee, Junior League of Nashville, Cheekwood Botanical Garden and Estates, and Tennessee Federation of Garden Clubs, along with founding members Cecil Branstetter, Lucius Birch Jr., and Lester Dudney.

