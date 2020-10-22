Help Needed To Clean Up Audubon Acres This Sunday

Since the annual Tennessee River clean up was canceled, the TVCC Conservation team has decided to “Adopt a river” for clean up. We have picked the Audubon section of the South Chickamauga.

This will be a two year effort to help keep the river clean and also help support the oldest Wildlife Sanctuary in Chattanooga. Our first clean up will be on Sunday, October 25th. We will be meeting at 9am at Audubon Acres, 900 North Sanctuary Rd Chattanooga, 37421.

Please bring boats big enough to carry bags of trash. We will be paddling down the river, picking up trash as we go. We may also need to get out of our boats to move large obstructions. For more information please contact Dixie or David at conservation@tvccpaddler.com or call (423) 314-2640

Please join us to help take care of this special place.

This clean up is hosted by the Tennessee Valley Canoe Club.

