“Ice on the Landing” Opens This Weekend

Ice skating in Chattanooga starts Friday night at Ice on the Landing beginning at 6pm in the gardens of the iconic Chattanooga Choo Choo. The open-air ice rink, presented by Chattanooga Presents, will offer this fun and nostalgic wintertime activity during a 10-week season, with the rink open every day through January 25.

As is its tradition, Ice on the Landing will open with the live music of organist Buddy Shirk from 6pm-7pm. The rink will be open until 11pm.

Ticket pricing remains at $10 for an adult ticket and $8 for a child ticket (12 and under.) This includes skate rental and up to a 75-minute skate time (the price is the same if you bring your own skates). Due to COVID restrictions, only 75 people will be allowed on the ice at one time, and masks are required.

Weekly promotions include Family Night on Thursdays, UTC Student Night on Tuesdays, Charity Night on Wednesdays, along with other specials to be announced on social media.

Birthday skating parties and other parties will continue to be offered. Individual and family season passes are also available for purchase, as well as gift cards for the rink. In addition, Ice on the Landing will offer a 9am Basic Skills skating course each Saturday morning.

Festive rink-side hot and cold concessions from Adelle’s Creperie will include hot chocolate, cider, chai tea, coffee, soft drinks and water, along with sweet and savory crepes, grilled cheese and tomato soup, and other snacks. Ice on the Landing merchandise, including t-shirts, sweatshirts, socks, gloves and face masks is also available.

Ice on the Landing is owned and managed by Chattanooga Presents.

Like this story? Click here to subscribe to more like this delivered weekly to your inbox!