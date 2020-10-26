“Ice on the Landing” Returns To Chattanooga, Opening On November 13

Ice skating in Chattanooga will be happening this year at Ice on the Landing when the new season opens Friday, November 13 in the gardens of the iconic Chattanooga Choo Choo.

The open-air ice rink, presented by Chattanooga Presents, will continue to offer this fun and nostalgic wintertime activity during a 10-week season, with the rink open every day through January 25.

According to Carla Pritchard, owner of the rink’s producing company, Chattanooga Presents, “We’ve given it careful consideration and feel like the format of an outdoor, open-air ice skating rink with manageable attendance at any one time does lend itself to a safe and controlled way to have fun this winter season, even while being very mindful of everyone’s protection from the virus.”

New precautions for operations this year include a reduced (50%) capacity of no more than 75 skaters allowed on the ice at any one time, hand sanitizing stations, frequent cleanings of handrails and rental equipment and a revised tent setup with more outdoor access.

Another change will include specific timed sessions on the weekends, allowing for a 75-minute skate timeframe with a maximum number of 75 skaters. Weekday scheduling will be more flexible, although will still allow only 75 skaters on the rink at one time. The weekend timed sessions will be posted on the website, iceonthelanding.com.

The rink opens at 6pm on November 13, and will include its traditional live holiday performance by organist Buddy Shirk from 6:00-7:00pm. This 120’x40’ ice rink is surrounded by gas lanterns, holiday lighting, restaurants and holiday grandeur at the Southside’s iconic landmark.

Ticket pricing will remain at $10 for an adult ticket and $8 for a child ticket (12 and under.) This includes skate rentals (the price is the same if you bring your own skates)

Weekly promotions will keep the schedule lively with fun events throughout the season ranging from Family Night, UTC Student Night, Charitable Wednesdays, Pajama Night, and much more!

Birthday skating parties and other parties will continue to be offered, with pizza and cupcakes being served in the Choo Choo’s arcade room prior to skate time. Season passes will be available to purchase for $100, as well as gift cards for the rink.

In addition, Ice on the Landing will offer a Basic Skills skating course each Saturday morning from 9:00-10:00am, just prior to opening hours.

Festive rink-side hot and cold concessions from Adelle’s Creperie will include hot chocolate, cider, chai tea, coffee, soft drinks and water, along with Nutella crepes, s’mores crepes, ham and cheese crepes and other snacks. On Friday and Saturday evenings, liqueurs can be added to the hot drinks. Ice on the Landing merchandise, including t-shirts, sweatshirts, socks, gloves and face masks is also available.

Ice on the Landing is owned and managed by Chattanooga Presents. This year’s rink manager is Breck Stewart.

Information, operating hours and activities on the rink are available at www.iceonthelanding.com.

Like this story? Click here to Subscribe to more like this delivered weekly to your inbox!