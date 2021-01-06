Learn New Outdoor Skills In The New Year With Outdoor Chattanooga

For the past decade, Outdoor Chattanooga has hosted a series of free winter workshops designed to teach people a variety of outdoor skills in a classroom-based setting.

The goal is to inspire and prepare the inner adventurer inside you to get outside and play. Due to COVID, these classroom-based workshops are turning virtual in 2021.

Now you can learn outdoor skills from the comfort of your own home! Workshops will occur bi-weekly on Tuesdays, 7:00-8:00 PM, January 12 through March 23 and topics include hiking, fishing, camp cooking, backpacking, wilderness survival, and bike maintenance. (See the full schedule and descriptions below).

No prior experience needed to participate and all ages are welcome. Reservations are required and can be done online through Eventbrite.

To further encourage participation in these virtual workshops, all attendees will receive an Outdoor Chattanooga sticker and one attendee from each workshop will be randomly selected to win a door prize to help facilitate the outdoor skill they’ve just learned.

Giveaways include a map and compass navigation course from our friends at REI, a gift card from Sportsman’s Warehouse, a gift card from Lodge Cast Iron, and bike rentals from Bike Chattanooga. Sign up for one, some or all of the workshops in the series to increase your outdoor knowledge and chance of winning some cool swag!

January 12: Hiking 101

Hiking is a simple and wonderful way to immerse yourself in the outdoors and connect with nature. It doesn’t require much more than a little planning and preparation, sturdy shoes, a sense of adventure, and a small backpack to carry essentials.

If you’ve dreamed of hiking, but haven’t tried it yet because you don’t know where to start, or are nervous to take the first step, this interactive workshop is for you!

Outdoor Chattanooga’s Sunshine Loveless is an experienced hiker and will cover the basics of planning and doing a day hike including what gear you need, what to consider, and how to use Outdoor Chattanooga’s website to find the info you need to plan your first hike in Chattanooga! Because Chattanooga is chock-full of great hiking trails and we want to connect you with them!

Workshop attendees will have the opportunity to win a Backcountry Navigation with Map & Compass Course from our friends at REI Chattanooga. (one winner will be randomly selected from all participants following the online session).

January 26: Fishing 101

What's the catch with fishing in Chattanooga? Chat about the basics of fishing with local expert, Captain Richard Simms, owner/guide of Scenic City Fishing Charters.

Capt. Simms will hit some area fishing highlights and then respond to YOUR questions - beginner or expert. In this interactive session, participants can present whatever questions you may have - when and where to fish for your favorite species; lure, bait, and tackle techniques; who needs a license, and what kind.

It will be "no holds barred" - your chance to chat with this former game warden and area fishing expert. Participants will have the opportunity to win a $25 Gift Card from the Chattanooga Sportsman's Warehouse to get the fishing gear they need to get out and catch the big one! (one winner will be randomly selected from all participants following the online session).

February 9: Wilderness Survival Skill - Shelter Building 101

Join Outdoor Chattanooga’s Recreation Specialist and avid outdoorsman, Cole Henderson for an interactive wilderness survival workshop focusing on shelter building. Learn practical tips and strategies that every outdoor traveler should know, including what essentials to carry and how to make an emergency shelter.

A list of essential gear will be provided in the registration email if you’re interested in getting supplies so you can practice one of the shelter building techniques at home during this live interactive workshop. Come with your best questions to stump the instructor and leave confident you could survive if you got lost in the woods overnight.