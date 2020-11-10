Local Residents Win in Wildlife & Landscape Photo Competition

The Tennessee Wildlife Federation, one of the largest and oldest nonprofits dedicated to conserving our state’s wildlife and natural resources, is excited to announce the winners of its 6th annual wildlife and landscape photo contest.

Out of more than 3,400 photo submissions, 17 were selected to be featured in the Federation’s 2021 wildlife calendar. See this year’s winning images and read photographers’ bios at tnwf.org/photowinners.

Two local photographers, Braam Oberholster and Joy Adams of Ooltewah, were among the winners, along with Denise Neuendorf of Cleveland.

In addition to being featured in the calendar, photographers won a variety of prizes including Federation gear, custom birdhouses, gift cards and a duffle bag. The Federation would like to thank Academy Sports + Outdoors and Patagonia for sponsoring prizes.

Winning Photographers

Calendar Cover - Richard Young of Madison, Tenn.

January - Matt Carey of Nashville, Tenn.

February - Denise Neuendorf of Cleveland, Tenn.

March - Bryce Gibson of Knoxville, Tenn.

April - Braam Oberholster of Ooltewah, Tenn.

May - Toby Cantrell of White House, Tenn.

June - Brian Anderson of Kingsport, Tenn.

July - Joy Adams of Ooltewah, Tenn.

August - Karen Fox of Lyles, Tenn.

September - Timothy Loyd of Hendersonville, Tenn.

October - Christopher Cannon of Oak Ridge, Tenn.

November - Denise Hilley of Sevierville, Tenn.

December - Dr. David Sloas of Cordova, Tenn.

People’s Choice Winner - Kelly Zehnder of Roselle, III.

Landscape 1st Place - Brandon Johnson of Tellico Plains, Tenn.

Landscape 2nd Place - Alisha Upton of Tellico Plains, Tenn.

Landscape 3rd Place - Jamie Gilliam of Winchester, Tenn.

When you make a donation of $50 or more to the Federation to support conservation work in Tennessee, you’ll receive a 2021 Federation calendar featuring the state’s diverse wildlife. Visit tnwf.org/photowinners to learn more.

About Tennessee Wildlife Federation

Tennessee Wildlife Federation leads the conservation, sound management and wise use of Tennessee's great outdoors. Since 1946, the Federation has spearheaded the development of the state’s wildlife policy, advanced landmark legislation on air and water quality and other conservation initiatives, helped restore numerous species, and introduced thousands of kids to the great outdoors. To learn more, visit tnwf.org.

