New Guidebook Spotlights The Best Hikes In Chattanooga

Centered on the banks of the mighty Tennessee River, Chattanooga is flanked to the east by the lofty Southern Appalachian Mountains and to the west by the rugged Cumberland Plateau. It is within easy reach of an incredible array of hiking destinations.

In Five-Star Trails: Chattanooga (November 2020, Menasha Ridge Press), Tennessee author Johnny Molloy presents 30 of Scenic City’s top-rated hiking trails.

With the author’s expert guidance, you’ll take a ramble through the backcountry of the Cohutta Wilderness, a trek to a natural bridge on the Cumberland Plateau, a history-rich stroll along a Civil War battlefield, or a quick escape on a greenway near your home.

GPS-based trail maps, elevation profiles, and detailed directions to trailheads help you get where you’re going. Trail descriptions and expert insights into the history, flora, and fauna of the routes enhance your enjoyment along the way. Ratings for scenery, difficulty, trail condition, solitude, and accessibility for children help to ensure that you quickly find the perfect trip.

Five-Star Trails: Chattanooga ($18.95, paperback) is an essential guide for visitors and residents alike. It helps readers save time and make the most of their hiking opportunities. It is available wherever books are sold, including bookstores, gift shops, and online retailers.

About the Author

Johnny Molloy is an outdoors writer based in Johnson City, Tennessee. Born in Memphis, he moved to Knoxville in 1980 to attend the University of Tennessee. After graduating with a degree in economics, Johnny spent an ever-increasing amount of time in the wild, becoming more skilled in a variety of environments.

Friends enjoyed his adventure stories; one even suggested that he write a book. He pursued that idea and soon parlayed his love of the outdoors into an occupation. The results of his efforts are more than 50 books. These include hiking, camping, paddling, and other comprehensive guidebooks, as well as books on true outdoor adventures.

Johnny has also written for numerous publications and websites. He continues to write and travel extensively.

