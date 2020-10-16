Riverfront Parkway To Close On Sundays For Car Free Activity

Enjoy Riverfront Parkway in an especially socially distanced way on Sundays, October 18 through November 8 with car free days known as Open Streets.

A program of River City Company and made possible thanks to sponsors Elliott Davis and First Horizon Foundation, community members can mask up, spread out and use the additional space free of cars and traffic for activities of his or her choosing from 8:00a.m. to 8:30p.m. each Sunday.

Whether a picnic with a view of the Tennessee River or allowing your children to bike up and down the closed Parkway, the closure and additional space is intended to provide even more safe, open space for community members to enjoy during this time.

“Everyone wants a little more room to spread out these days,” states Amy Donahue, director of marketing and communication for River City Company. “Downtown Chattanooga is full of precious outdoor public space that's even more important for community members now.

Open Streets activities have been happening all over the country for years where you take space typically occupied for cars and turn that over to community use for a short period of time. Whether you bike, ride a scooter, throw a frisbee or just let the kids roam a bit, you have the space to use as you'd like without the concern of cars and traffic.”

On October 8th, local muralist Alex Loza led a group of volunteers who painted a street mural on Riverfront Parkway between Chestnut Street and Power Alley. This street mural depicts the city’s skyline along with the Tennessee River and native animals. Open Streets Sundays are a perfect opportunity for locals and visitors to safely enjoy the art piece up close. This temporary street mural will be in place through mid-November.

To add a few more activities to your Sundays on the Riverfront, you can complete the ONE Riverfront Scavenger Hunt and be entered to win a Riverfront prize package of $500.

Details about Open Streets and the Riverfront Scavenger Hunt can be found at www.rivercitycompany.com.

