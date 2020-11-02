Rock City Is Set To Bring Nice Christmas Cheer To End A Naughty Year

Rock City is overjoyed to open its first event of the year, the beloved Enchanted Garden of Lights, which has become a holiday tradition for so many across the region. Beginning Nov. 20 guests can continue making memories worth repeating during its 26th season, open nightly at 5 p.m. through Jan. 2.

Experiences at this event reminiscent of years past include walking through a winter wonderland of over a million LED lights, viewing over 30 holiday scenes, tasting reindeer corn and decorating gingerbread cookies. New this year is an expanded Santa scene in the North Pole Lodge where children can safely visit with jolly St. Nick and get their photo made!

There is now a one-way path, still allowing guests to see each of the four realms of wonder: Yuletown, Arctic Kingdom, Magic Forest and North Pole Village. Journey through one of the world’s tallest and one-of-a-kind Christmas trees set to lights and music in the Magic Forest.

Watch icy borealis colors twinkle in the Arctic Kingdom and do some holiday shopping and cookie decorating in Yuletown (cookie kits also available to-go). Stop by Café 7 in North Pole Village and indulge in some delicious drinks like hot apple cider, eggnog, poinsettias (sparkling champagne with cranberry juice) and a fan favorite: hot cocoa.

Some operating changes are planned to allow distancing and safe procedures for guests. One major difference this season is that all tickets must be reserved and purchased in advance, online only. There is no walk-up availability due to limited capacity per night. Please visit www.seerockcity.com/lights and plan ahead to reserve a time slot for this magical holiday experience!

Masks are recommended but not required outside where physical distancing can be maintained. However, masks are required inside while traveling through any buildings and in outside areas where distancing cannot happen. Rock City continues to follow local and state guidelines to help ensure everyone’s safety.

Visit www.seerockcity.com/lightsfaqs for answers to questions addressing changes this year, and follow Facebook for updates such as when tickets may sell out nightly.

Rock City Gardens is proud to continue partnering with Ronald McDonald House Charities, giving a portion of each ticket sold to benefit local families whose children are hospitalized. For more information on this organization and how to help, go to www.rmhchattanooga.com.

The Enchanted Garden of Lights is a 2020 Top 20 Event winner by Southeast Tourism Society. Rock City is one of the south’s most popular natural attractions. Known for its unique geological and botanical wonders, the enchanted, 4,100-foot walking trail is a true marvel of nature featuring massive ancient rock formations, a 140-foot waterfall that cascades down Lookout Mountain and a seven-state view.

