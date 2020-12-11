A Year Like No Other: Families Seek Refuge From Relentless Disasters

Coping with record-breaking disasters during the coronavirus pandemic, families spent more nights in emergency lodging in 2020 than any other year over the past decade.

Altogether, the Red Cross provided more than 1.3 million overnight stays with partners this year for people like Sabrina Allen, who sought refuge from a hurricane with her family at an emergency hotel shelter. There, Red Cross volunteers worked with her to secure a hospital bed and other essentials for her two daughters with special needs.

“People I didn’t even know adopted my family,” she said about the support. “They are my guardian angels.”

Learn more about how Red Cross disaster volunteers helped people like Sabrina in this infographic.

VOLUNTEERS DELIVER URGENT AID

Representing more than 90% of the Red Cross workforce, volunteers are the backbone of our lifesaving mission. In 2020, many saw their own homes devastated by disasters — yet still answered the call to help. They included volunteer Linnea Dunn, who supported her community during a Red Cross wildfire response when the blaze destroyed her home.

“When you’re in the middle of something like that, there’s nothing you can do but sit there,” she said. “With the Red Cross, I could at least do something helpful. Just being with people who care and are active and are doing something, it really helped my mental health.”

This year, volunteers also quickly adapted to continue delivering help safely during COVID-19. As the pandemic escalated, most of the 70,000 people who joined our volunteer ranks this year stepped up to fill mission-critical positions, such as disaster shelter and health workers, and blood donor ambassadors and transportation specialists. Volunteers also maintained a constant presence in communities through other lifesaving services too:

Helping home fire survivors: This year, volunteers have helped more than 223,000 people across the country after home fires. Working with local fire departments, they connect with families by phone or video call, offering a sympathetic ear and linking them to available support, such as a place to stay and emergency financial assistance.

This year, volunteers have helped more than 223,000 people across the country after home fires. Working with local fire departments, they connect with families by phone or video call, offering a sympathetic ear and linking them to available support, such as a place to stay and emergency financial assistance. Supporting military and veteran families: For deployed or separated military families, support during COVID-19 has been critical — as evidenced by an increase in calls this year to the Red Cross Hero Care Network, which facilitates emergency communications among loved ones during a family crisis. In addition, volunteers sewed more than 66,000 face coverings for military installations, veterans’ hospitals and military families in need; provided comfort kits for quarantined military families; delivered virtual courses on topics like stress management during COVID-19; and engaged twice as many military caregivers online since the coronavirus became a pandemic in March.

For deployed or separated military families, support during COVID-19 has been critical — as evidenced by an increase in calls this year to the Red Cross Hero Care Network, which facilitates emergency communications among loved ones during a family crisis. In addition, volunteers sewed more than 66,000 face coverings for military installations, veterans’ hospitals and military families in need; provided comfort kits for quarantined military families; delivered virtual courses on topics like stress management during COVID-19; and engaged twice as many military caregivers online since the coronavirus became a pandemic in March. Teaching lifesaving skills: Health care and other essential workers rely on Red Cross health and safety courses — adapted with public health protocols like social distancing and online offerings — so they can continue helping on the front lines. Virtual learning has been vital for people of all backgrounds during the pandemic, as the Red Cross saw enrollments double this year for online courses, including new COVID-19 ones for safe work practices and psychological first aid.

Health care and other essential workers rely on Red Cross health and safety courses — adapted with public health protocols like social distancing and online offerings — so they can continue helping on the front lines. Virtual learning has been vital for people of all backgrounds during the pandemic, as the Red Cross saw enrollments double this year for online courses, including new COVID-19 ones for safe work practices and psychological first aid. Delivering international aid: COVID-19 knows no borders — and as part of the world’s largest humanitarian network, we’re helping in vulnerable communities. The American Red Cross has deployed seven disaster responders in a remote capacity and contributed more than $4.3 million to support activities like health and hygiene promotion, case detection, and surveillance and contact tracing in the global fight against the coronavirus. We’ve also helped add “hygiene hubs” and installed extra handwashing facilities in the world’s largest refugee camp in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh.

BLOOD DONATIONS REMAIN ESSENTIAL

In 2020, Red Cross blood drive cancellations tripled compared to the year prior — mostly due to COVID-19. Since March, over 50,000 blood drives were canceled as the pandemic forced schools, businesses and community organizations to close, impacting over 1 million blood donation appointments.