Big Brothers Big Sisters Helping Out One Child At A Time

No one likes to wait on the sidelines, hoping to not be picked last.

Do you remember being that kid at recess, eager to play the day’s chosen game, and anxiously waiting to see which team you would be on? I remember this scenario the most when I was in 3rd grade, had just started at a new school, and was ready to show my worth to my new friends and opponents.

I can almost taste the anticipation I would feel as my ears perked up to hear my name called as the first-round pick. After a few rounds of team picking, and not hearing my name called, my ear perkiness was dropping and I began to lose heart until I remembered, “My name is really hard to pronounce. That’s why the captains haven’t chosen me yet!”

As it turns out, they could not pronounce my name and they did not want the “new kid” on their team. I was picked last. I’m almost fairly somewhat certain I did not cry, but I did feel pretty crummy and unwanted.

Every kid deserves to be on the team, whether they are the “new kid” or not”, and to know that they were purposefully picked. That they were specifically chosen. That their potential has been seen and there is someone who wants to help them unlock their possibilities.

Every kid deserves to have a mentor, someone who is not obligated to be their cheerleader, to come alongside them and give them a pep talk, teach them new skills, and walk with them as they immerse themselves into the game of life.

Throughout September, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Chattanooga is having our “Signing Day” and looking for individuals, single or married, younger or older, from all religions and beliefs, representing all skills and abilities to become a mentor (a Big) to one of the 46 kids (the Littles) waiting to be chosen for a new team.

Every other Wednesday, I pick my little brother up from his home and take him out to the YMCA, or to eat, or on some other outing that we both agree upon. Sometimes, we are actively involved in conversation, sometimes there is a more mellow mood, and other times we are more engaged in our activity or in trying to obnoxiously sing at the top of our lungs to whatever song is playing through my car’s speakers.

I do not know how often he has felt the sting of rejection, or how often he has been picked last, but I do know that I chose him. And I know that I was chosen to be his mentor.

I’m not sure if we are always playing the game right, but I do know we are on the same team, and neither of us are sitting on the sidelines waiting to not be picked last.

For more information on how you can become a Big Brother or Big Sister, please visit Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Chattanooga at bbbschatt.org or call (423) 698-8016,