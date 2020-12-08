Chambliss Center For Children Announces Partnership With Isaiah 117 House

Chambliss Center for Children is joining forces with Northeast Tennessee-based nonprofit Isaiah 117 House to provide a comforting, loving space for children in State custody who are awaiting a foster placement.

Isaiah 117 House was founded in Elizabethton, Tennessee, in 2017 by Ronda Paulson, who was inspired by her own fostering experience. Typically, when children are removed from their homes by the State, whether day or night, they are taken to offices while case mangers make calls to arrange a foster placement. This can be an overwhelming, frightening, and traumatic situation for a child.

The Isaiah 117 House model provides an inviting, comforting place for children as they await placement. A group of loving, trained volunteers care for the child(ren), while their assigned case worker contacts potential foster families from an office area within the house.

The house is stocked with clean clothes, healthy snacks, toys, movies, snuggly blankets and more to help make the process of entering foster care a little less stressful for both the child and their case worker.

“Isaiah 117 House exists to love on children and reduce trauma for children as they enter the foster care system,” said Ronda Paulson, founder of Isaiah 117 House. “Chambliss Center for Children exists to help families along the journey, as well as help those aging out of the system. By combining our missions, together, we can be there every step of the way for children and families in need in the Chattanooga area.”

Chambliss Center for Children will be converting the current Mary Rhoda Porter Administrative Building on their main campus into the Isaiah 117 House at Chambliss Center for Children. This will be the first of its kind in Hamilton County.

Additional Isaiah 117 Houses have been established in northeast Tennessee and Indiana, with the closest location under construction in Bradley County. Chambliss Center for Children and Isaiah 117 House will hold a kick-off event in January and continue building community awareness and fundraising prior to beginning the renovation project later in 2021.

“We are excited to be working with Isaiah 117 House, an amazing organization that also cares deeply about the welfare of children.” Said Katie Harbison, President of Chambliss Center for Children. “This will be an incredible benefit to the children of Hamilton County and will complement our existing work with foster families and transitional living for youth aging out of foster care.”

