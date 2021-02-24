Creative Discovery Museum Puts A Delicious Spin On Annual Fundraiser

Creative Discovery Museum’s annual fundraiser AmuseUm, was one of the last events to take place in Chattanooga prior to COVID-19 entering our community. With safety precautions still in place, CDM has reimagined AmuseUm and turned it into a delicious, safe, family-friendly event -- AmuseYum.

Choose from five, gourmet, four-course meals crafted by Lee Towery Catering and a bottle of red or white wine. AmuseYum dinners will be delivered to the ticket holder’s home on a night of their choice between March 5-7.

AmuseYum offers three different ticket options.

The Date Night ($150): Choose two, four-course meals and a bottle of red or white wine. Delivery included.

The One and Only ($90): Choose one, four-course meal and a bottle of red or white wine. Delivery included.

Little Bites ($40): Add on a delicious, kid-approved meal. Delivery included.

“While AmuseUm will look a bit different this year, CDM’s mission remains the same -- inspiring all children to explore, innovate, create and play,” said Henry Schulson, executive director for Creative Discovery Museum. “Now more than ever, it is critical that we provide experiential, learning-rich, and maybe most importantly, joyful experiences for children and families in our community and beyond.”

More than 70 percent of CDM’s budget comes from admission and program revenues. Despite taking a significant financial hit due to its 14-week closure, the support of local businesses, foundations and community members has helped CDM serve over 40,000 visitors since re-opening in June 2020.

“Since we became parents, Creative Discovery Museum has always been our children’s favorite local activity,” said Niti Tejani, CDM board member and AmuseYum host committee member. “The Museum is a nonprofit that has such a significant impact on the children of our community. AmuseYum is a fun, easy way to help sustain the efforts of the Museum.”

This year’s host committee includes: Amy and Mickey Cloud; Catharine Daniels; Ashley and Matt Graham; Gabby and Jimar Sanders; Niti and Shalin Tejani; Beth and Brian Webb; and Beth Wright and William Walker.

This year’s AmuseYum is presented by First Horizon Foundation and sponsored in part by: HHM Wealth Advisors, LLC, EPB Fiber Optics, Baylor School, Lee Smith, Idealease, Yates Bleachery Co., Coca-Cola Bottling Company, Girls Preparatory School, McCallie, Scenic City Equestrian Center and Second Story Real Estate Management.

For more information or to make reservations for the event, call (423) 648-6072 or visit www.bidpal.net/amuseyum.

