Four Students At Hamilton County Schools Earn Top Awards For Photography

Hamilton County Schools’ student Vraj Patel from Hamilton County Collegiate High School was recently awarded first place and the Best of Show Award at the 2021 Youth Photography Showcase.

Other Hamilton County Collegiate High School students earning recognition were Leeanna Harmon (2nd place), Jennifer Strobl (3rd place), and Kelsey Toney (Honorable Mention).

YPS is sponsored by the Photographic Society of Chattanooga, Tennessee’s oldest photography club. Nearly 60 high school students from a mix of public and private schools entered the contest this year submitting a total of 256 images altogether. This marked the 15th year for YPS in Chattanooga, but the first year with only digital entries—due to COVID-19.

There were First, Second, Third, and Honorable Mention awards across six categories, but only one Best of Show which was awarded to Vraj Patel for the photographic entry “Citrus Splash”. Patel’s submission garnered the highest cumulative score from the judges.

Schools represented were: Baylor; Boyd Buchanan; Bradley Central High School; Chattanooga Christian School; Chattanooga High School Center for Creative Arts; Grace Baptist Academy; Hamilton County Collegiate High School; Hilger Higher Learning; Home School; Notre Dame; Silverdale Baptist Academy; Stem School Chattanooga; and Walker Valley High School.

Some of the images submitted to the local contest were shared with the Photographic Society of America to compete with students from around the world.

Click here to view the students’ photographs and for more information about YPS.

