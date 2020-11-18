Grandmother, Granddaughter To Graduate Together From UTC

Pat Ormond thought it was a silly idea to go back to college when she was in her 70s.

She had spent most of her adult life working in accounting while raising her kids and her grandkids. She was retired. It was time to take it easy. What good would going back to college do? Why would she want to do it in the first place?

But her family wouldn’t let up.

“It was a little difficult, sort of a resistance to change and just the generally typical idea that, ‘I don’t want to go to college. I’m too old for college,’” recalled her granddaughter Melody Ormond. “And I was, ‘That’s a lie. Of all the women in our family, you inspire us to know that we can do anything at any age.’”

Even at 22, her granddaughter “has always been able to make her puppy eyes at me,” Pat admitted. “And I was becoming a pain. I can admit it now.”

The puppy eyes worked so well that, 42 years after she took her first college class, Pat is graduating Friday with a bachelor’s degree in anthropology from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. She will be 75 in mid-December. On the same day, Melody is graduating from UTC with a bachelor’s degree in psychology. They will receive their degrees during the same commencement ceremony at 3 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 20, on Chamberlain Field.

“I always brag since she started going to school with me. I’ve told people, like every class, all my friends, ‘Oh, Nana, she goes to school, my Nana, my Nana, did you hear that?,’ Melody said. “And everybody’s always like, ‘Oh wow, that’s so cool.’ She knocked it out of the park.”

Pat’s daughter, Darla Ormond, also graduated from UTC in 1994 with a degree in special education, making it three generations of female Ormonds who earned degrees from the University. Darla now teaches in Lawrenceville, Georgia.

To describe Pat and Melody as Type A personalities is something of an understatement. Pat is a low-key force of nature, steady and steely. She’s obviously proud when she talks about what she’s done across her entire life, which includes marriage, kids, having a full-time career and going to school.

Melody is a more vigorous brand of energy—outgoing, confident and talkative about what’s she’s done, what she hopes to do and what she’s doing now. The doing-now list includes jobs she’s had while in school—The Bridge at Ooltewah senior living community, Amazon and now a server at Applebee’s at Northgate Mall.

“She was working every semester. School was my work. So I’m very proud of her for what she’s done,” Pat said.

Graduating together was always the plan when they enrolled at UTC in 2017. To graduate at the same time, though, Pat sometimes had to take five courses per semester, plus labs. Despite the massive load, she ended with a 3.79 grade point average and is a member of the Lambda Alpha National Anthropology Honor Society. Melody has a very respectable 3.4 GPA.

In 1963, Pat enrolled in Marietta/Cobb Vocational Technical School in Atlanta and took several computer classes over the next few years. Computers were in their infancy at the time and, with what she learned, she was able to step into the industry on the ground floor. She turned her knowledge into a career helping accounting and CPA firms in Atlanta and Chattanooga set up their computer systems.

“I worked on just about every kind of system there is and implemented the systems,” she said.

In 1978, she took the Accounting 1 course at Kennesaw State University in Atlanta, which she considers her first true college courses since Marietta/Cobb was a vocational school. She left after one semester and moved to Chattanooga, where she worked at local accounting firms. In the 1980s and ’90s, she took a few courses here and there at UTC but never finished her degree. Raising kids and working 40- to 60-hour-a-week jobs threw up roadblocks.