In-Library Use Returns With Limitations At Collegedale Public Library

The staff of the Public Library in Collegedale is pleased to announce their plan for the expansion of service offerings for the current restrictions to restore in-library use beginning March 15. With a focus on opening for browsing and studying, the plan includes capacity limitations, materials circulation, and the availability of computers.

Patrons will be able to come into the library and browse books and other materials but will be required to wear masks and maintain six feet of social distancing. Using the library as a place to study and read quietly will also be permitted although limited tables will be available for group study. Unfortunately, the library currently is not equipped to safely offer the use of children’s computers, coloring tables, or toys.

A variety of virtual programming for children, teens, and adults will continue to be offered. Socially distanced outdoor programming may be incorporated in the spring and as part of the Summer Reading Program. In-person programming and the availability of the meeting room will resume when it is safe to have group gatherings.

"The Library is pleased to expand services in a safe way to meet community needs,” said Natalie Wright, Collegedale Public Library Director. “We are happy to move forward with community support."

Details of the in-library use plan can be found at collegedalepubliclibrary.org or contact Collegedale Public Library at 423-396-9300 for more information.

