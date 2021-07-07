Local Red Cross Seeks Nominations For Southeast Tennessee Heroes Virtual Event

Do you know an “ordinary” person with extraordinary courage? Someone who has saved a life, helped a neighbor in need, or made a difference in Southeast Tennessee? If you know a local hero, the American Red Cross of Southeast Tennessee asks you to nominate them for the 2021 Heroes Virtual Event this fall.

The Southeast Tennessee Heroes Virtual Event, honors local individuals who have made a personal commitment to creating safer and stronger communities and providing help when disaster strikes in the area and beyond. Award recipients will be honored and recognized in November.

“There are many great acts of courage in our area that go unnoticed,” said Julia Wright, director of the Southeast Tennessee chapter for the American Red Cross. “We are asking anyone who knows of people who are our everyday heroes in our area to let us know so we can recognize them.”

The American Red Cross is accepting nominations in the following categories: Youth, First Responder, Medical/Hospital, Military, Good Samaritan, and Call to Action.

Heroes are nominated by the public and are chosen by an awards selection committee, who select honorees based on the degree to which their actions embody the spirit and the mission of the Red Cross.

HOW TO NOMINATE A HERO

Nominations are due by Friday, July 16. Nominations can be made through the online form at: redcross.org/realheroes.

Learn more about the American Red Cross of Southeast Tennessee at: redcross.org/southeastTN.