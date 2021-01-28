McKamey Animal Center Announces New Director of Animal Services

McKamey Animal Center is pleased to announce that Officer Donny Booth has been selected to serve as MAC’s new Director of Animal Services.

Booth, a Certified Search & Rescue K9 Officer, NYS Certified Police Officer and Animal Cruelty Investigator, recently relocated to Chattanooga from Niagara Falls, New York.

"I am passionate about giving a voice to those who don't have their own," said Officer Booth, "And I look forward to bringing that passion to Chattanooga.”

Not only does Officer Booth bring more than 14 years' experience with the Niagara Falls Police Department, he served in the United States Marine Corps and attended the University of Missouri to train as a Certified Animal Cruelty Investigator.

“Donny brings not just a wealth of professional experience to MAC, but a commitment to progressive, community-focused, humane law enforcement. I am excited to see the positive changes he will bring to MAC and to our community," said MAC Executive Director, Inga Fricke.

Officer Booth joins MAC with a unique sidekick, his personal man-tracking, SAR, K9 Bloodhound, Flash. Flash assisted Officer Booth in Niagara Falls, and quickly became a hero in his own right: after just a few days on the job, Flash successfully located a woman who was being held hostage.

"While we hope that Flash’s tracking expertise won’t be needed much here in Chattanooga, we are happy to have him, and Officer Booth, on the job at MAC," said Fricke.

For more information visit mckameyanimalcenter.org

Like this story? Click here to subscribe to more like this delivered weekly to your inbox!