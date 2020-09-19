McKamey Animal Center Announces New Executive Director

The Board of Directors of McKamey Animal Center is pleased to announce that Inga Fricke of Reading PA, will assume the position of Executive Director at McKamey on November 2nd of this year.

Ms. Fricke is one of the premier animal shelter experts in the country, and brings to the position over nine years of experience at the Humane Society of the United States, as a shelter specialist and consultant, as well as years of shelter administration and management previously. Ms. Fricke also holds a law degree from George Washington University.

“We are delighted to welcome Inga Fricke to Chattanooga and to McKamey. We look forward to working with her, and are excited about the future of The McKamey Center and animal welfare in our region, with Inga Fricke at MAC’s helm,” said founding board member Karla McKamey.

"I feel privileged to have been invited to join this wonderful organization, and I look forward to honoring and preserving the McKamey Animal Center’s commitment to serve both the people and animals of Chattanooga,” said Ms. Fricke about her new role.

Current board chair Lee Towery added, “Inga believes strongly in shelter best-practices, community engagement and education, and working positively and progressively with our other regional animal welfare partners.”

