Orange Grove Center Welcomes Amy Bockerstette For Champions Event

Orange Grove Center welcomes Amy Bockerstette as the keynote speaker for their Lunch for Champions event. Bockerstette is a collegiate athlete and disabilities advocate.

She attends Paradise Valley Community College in Phoenix, and is the first person with Down syndrome to receive an athletic scholarship.

Amy Bockerstette played on the golf team at Sandra Day O’Connor High School and earned several Special Olympics medals for golf. As a senior, Ms. Bockerstette drew local attention when she played in the state high school tournament.

Ms. Bockerstette made National news while playing a practice round during the Phoenix Open’s 16th hole in January 2019. Ms. Bockerstette made par alongside PGA Tour player Gary Woodland, where she coined her catchphrase "I've Got This". Ms. Bockerstette introduced Woodland at the U.S. Open in September 2019, and appeared on the “Today” show together in June 2019.

Ms. Bockerstette was also a keynote speaker at the National Down Syndrome Congress Convention in June 2019. In July 2019, Ms. Bockerstette competed in the 19th Annual ESPY Celebrity Golf Classic and attended the ESPY Awards where she received a standing ovation.

The Champions event also recognizes a family served by Orange Grove. This year’s honoree is Robert Eddington. The Champions event will be a fundraiser for two of its programs: Health Care services and Georgia services. Champions is a free, virtual event at 11:30am ET on April 29th, 2021. The event is open to the public and will be on the Orange Grove Center YouTube and Facebook page.

