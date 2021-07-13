Popular "CIVIQ" Lecture Series Returns July 22 At The Camp House

CIVIQ, the popular speaker series from the Chattanooga Design Studio honoring Robert Taylor will resume on Thursday, July 22 with an event at the Camp House featuring Erika Roberts, local artist and creative strategist, and Rhae Parkes, urban planner from EJP Consulting in Washington, D.C.

In this talk, Ms. Roberts and Ms. Parkes discuss the challenges and rewards of meaningful engagement, drawing on lessons from the field nationwide and right here in Chattanooga.

CIVIQ began in 2018 as a quarterly speaker series to bring notable designers, architects, planners, and engineers to Chattanooga for frank and honest discussions about development trends happening around the country and in our community.

More than a lecture, each CIVIQ event is intended to equip people in our city to think differently about challenges we face with regard to land use, urban design, and development.

The COVID-19 pandemic temporarily moved the speaker series to an all virtual format during 2020; the July 22 event featuring Ms. Roberts and Ms. Parkes will be the first in-person CIVIQ in more than a year.

"We're excited to bring back CIVIQ because it gives Chattanoogans a chance to talk with each other about how we can work together to design and develop the future of Chattanooga. How can we do a better job putting community voices at the center of our planning discussions? Why does it matter?" says Chattanooga Design Studio Executive Director Eric Myers.

Additional CIVIQ events are planned for the remainder of 2021 and details will be announced soon.

Attendance is free but registration is encouraged.