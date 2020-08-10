Volunteer Tennessee Announces Two Funding Opportunities

Volunteer Tennessee, Tennessee’s governor-appointed commission on volunteerism and service, announces the availability of Volunteer Center and Youth Civic Engagement grants. Both opportunities will allow organizations to utilize service as a vehicle for addressing critical needs throughout the state.

Volunteer Center grants allow Volunteer Centers to assist Volunteer Tennessee in carrying out responsibilities outlined in the National and Community Service Act of 1990, as amended and the Edward M. Kennedy Serve America Act. Volunteer Tennessee seeks applications from Volunteer Centers to carry out these responsibilities in local communities in Tennessee. A Volunteer Center is an agency that connects people who want to volunteer to other non-profit organizations that need volunteers.

Youth Civic Engagement grants are designed to involve young people between the ages of five and seventeen in service-learning projects that simultaneously support student development and meet community needs in areas such as the environment, education, healthy futures, disaster services, and other unmet needs. Volunteer Tennessee seeks applications from organizations that will use service-learning to carry out these responsibilities in local communities in Tennessee.

Volunteer Tennessee will offer a webinar to introduce potential applicants to Volunteer Tennessee and to go into detail about the funding notices on Friday, August 21 at 10:00 a.m. CDT. Potential applicants can email Volunteer.Tennessee@tn.gov to register for the webinar. Volunteer Tennessee strongly encourages new and re-competing applicants to attend the Grant Information Session webinar.

Applications are due Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. CDT. To learn more about these funding opportunities, visit the Funding Opportunities page on Volunteer Tennessee’s web site at www.volunteertennessee.net.

Volunteer Tennessee is the Governor’s commission on volunteerism and service. Its mission is to encourage volunteerism and community service. Annually, Volunteer Tennessee provides more than $6 million in AmeriCorps grants and volunteer center grants to local agencies throughout the state so they can engage volunteers to meet community needs in education, environment, public safety, human needs, and homeland security. The commission consists of a 25-member, bi-partisan volunteer citizen board appointed by the Governor and eleven State Government ex-officio positions.

Like this story? Click here to Subscribe to more like this delivered weekly to your inbox!