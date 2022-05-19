Chattanooga State Announces RoboThink Summer Camps

Chattanooga State’s Economic & Workforce Development Division announces three highly anticipated RoboThink summer camp programs designed for kids. RoboThink camps focus on separate interests for kids eight to fourteen years of age.

Children and tweens ages 8-12 will enjoy the Build Your Own Video Game: Video Game Design and Robotics camp. The camp uses a drag-and-drop coding platform based on Scratch to build 2-3 video games per day. Kids will learn about loops, IF statements, and more to create and customize their own games. Because there is more than a virtual world, two days will also be spent building robots – coding and robotics all in one camp! (Camp 1-June 13-17, 9am-12pm) (Camp 2-July 11-15, 9am-12pm) (Camp 3-July 18-22, 1-4pm)

Tweens and teens ages 10-14 interested in Robotics and Coding will spend time not only building robots but learning how to code them too. Using a hands-on approach, kids will see real world results of their coding by making their robots follow their commands – and who doesn’t like to give commands! (Camp 1-June 20-24, 9am-12pm) (Camp 2-July 25-29, 1-4pm)

Children ages 8-10 and tweens ages 11-13 can look forward to Rumble Robots Summer Camp offered for each age group twice over the summer. Kids will build and battle robots every day of camp. They can customize their bots to improve performance, smash the competition, and win bragging rights! Getting ready for battle, campers will learn some robotics lessons about dc motors, gears, axles, and more. (Camp 1 for ages 8-10 – June 6-10, 9am-12pm and Camp 2 for ages 11-13, 1-4pm) (Camp 3 for ages 8-10-June 27-July 1, 9am-12pm and Camp 4 for ages 11-13, 1-4pm)

For a full listing about all Chattanooga State Teen Enrichment and Youth Summer Camps offered this summer, email EWD@chattanoogastate.edu or call 423.697.3100.