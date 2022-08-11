Chattanooga Technology Council Announces 2022 Technology Excellence Awards

The Chattanooga Technology Council (ChaTech) is pleased to announce the 2022 Technology Excellence Awards (aka TechX) will take place live and in-person on September 15th, 2022 at The Signal.

This is the third year of the TechX Awards and the ﬁrst year the event will be held in-person.

Award nominations are now open for a dozen categories–anyone can nominate a person, project, or company that best exempliﬁes the award description. Visit: www.chatech.org/techx

“TechX is a unique opportunity for the technology community to honor the most innovative people, projects, and companies in the Chattanooga,” said Walton Robinson, Executive Director of ChaTech. “The goal of this event is to recognize the ingenuity, vision, and determination of technologists from a range of disciplines–from tech marketing and education, to cybersecurity and machine learning, TechX has opportunities to celebrate excellence in every sector of the technology ecosystem.”

Returning award categories include CxO of the Year, Early Innovator Award, Tech Company of the Year, IT Infrastructure Award, Software Engineering Leader of the Year, DEI Advocate in Tech Award, and AI/Machine Learning/Business Intelligence Award.

New categories for 2022 include Women in Tech, DevOps Leader, Tech Marketer of the Year, Tech Educator of the Year, and Emerging Tech Student.

“Nominations are now open and we are encouraging people to nominate colleagues, collaborators, and teams from all across the community. We are striving for an array of nominations from people who have never participated in this event in the past. The local tech community is driven by people and we want to shine a spotlight on their accomplishments,” Robinson added.

To nominate someone visit: www.chatech.org/techx