Chattanooga Technology Council Announces Finalists For Upcoming Tech Awards

The Chattanooga Technology Council (ChaTech) is pleased to announce the finalists for the 2022 Technology Excellence Awards (TechX).
The winners will be announced live and in person on Thursday, September 15th at The Signal.
This is the third year of the TechX Awards and the first year the event will be held in person. Below are the finalists for each category:
CxO of the Year Award - Sponsored by Accenture
- Daniel Pickett of Freightwaves
- Sherri Zink of BCBST
- David Williams of AT&T
Tech Company of the Year - Sponsored by Patriot Talent Solutions
- CGI
- Check Point Software
- WYRE Technology
Early Innovator Award - Sponsored by Red Hat
- Harrison Krealfe of Novonix
- Spencer Ware of REPOWR
- David Giles of UTC-TheraPUFA
- Eric Rominger of AquaShield
Women in Tech Award - Sponsored by TEKsystems
- Jessica Cloud of HomeServe
- Karen Haynes of Hamilton County Schools (HCDE)
- Chelsea London of Psychology Today
IT Infrastructure Award - Sponsored by Kenco
- Jeremy Faber of BCBST
- Samuel Neff of Kenco Group
- Eric Keeton of Volkswagen
Software Engineering Leader of the Year - Sponsored by Unum
- Dalton Gilreath of TVA
- James Dean of BCBST
- Don Johnson of Kenco Group
Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Advocate in Tech Award - Sponsored by CGI
- Chloe Morrison of The Company Lab (aka Co.Lab)
- Bo Drake of Chattanooga State
- Irene Hillman of the UTC College of Engineering & Computer Science
DevOps Leader of the Year
- Jeff Strickland of Freightwaves
- Glen Olson of BCBST
- Matthew Barlow of Stratus Grid
Emerging Tech Student
- Aaron Morrow of Harrison Bay Future Ready Center (HCDE)
- Zach Bianucci of UTC
- Stacey Bradley of Chattanooga State
Tech Educator of the Year
- Emily Hurst of Hamilton County Schools (HCDE)
- Sammy Lowdermilk of Tech Goes Home
- Michell Bettis of Hamilton County Schools (HCDE)
Tech Marketer of the Year
- Kenneth Burke of Text Request
- Evan Bissonette of StratusGrid
- Summer Kohlhorst of Center Centre
AI/Machine Learning/Business Intelligence
- Timothy Dobbins of Trilliant Health
- Tamara Zubatiy of Barometer
- Satish Vadlamani of Kenco Group
Tech X Event Details:
- Name: Technology Excellence Awards (or simply TechX)
- Date: Thursday, September 15th, 2022
- Time: 6pm - 9pm
- Location: The Signal - 1810 Chestnut St, Chattanooga, TN 37408
- Tickets: Available at www.chatech.org/techx
- Additional Details: Dinner will be provided in your ticket cost. More information to follow!
ChaTech is Chattanooga’s Technology Council. ChaTech’s mission is to connect Chattanooga’s technology sector to help drive economic growth across the region. ChaTech serves the Chattanooga area by connecting the regional technology community, investing in the region’s technology workforce and talent, promoting Chattanooga as a top technology hub, and helping grow the regional economy. It is a membership-supported professional association. Learn more: www.ChaTech.org