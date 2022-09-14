Chattanooga Technology Council Announces Finalists For Upcoming Tech Awards

The Chattanooga Technology Council (ChaTech) is pleased to announce the finalists for the 2022 Technology Excellence Awards (TechX).

The winners will be announced live and in person on Thursday, September 15th at The Signal.

This is the third year of the TechX Awards and the first year the event will be held in person. Below are the finalists for each category:

CxO of the Year Award - Sponsored by Accenture

Daniel Pickett of Freightwaves

Sherri Zink of BCBST

David Williams of AT&T

Tech Company of the Year - Sponsored by Patriot Talent Solutions

CGI

Check Point Software

WYRE Technology

Early Innovator Award - Sponsored by Red Hat

Harrison Krealfe of Novonix

Spencer Ware of REPOWR

David Giles of UTC-TheraPUFA

Eric Rominger of AquaShield

Women in Tech Award - Sponsored by TEKsystems

Jessica Cloud of HomeServe

Karen Haynes of Hamilton County Schools (HCDE)

Chelsea London of Psychology Today

IT Infrastructure Award - Sponsored by Kenco

Jeremy Faber of BCBST

Samuel Neff of Kenco Group

Eric Keeton of Volkswagen

Software Engineering Leader of the Year - Sponsored by Unum

Dalton Gilreath of TVA

James Dean of BCBST

Don Johnson of Kenco Group

Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Advocate in Tech Award - Sponsored by CGI

Chloe Morrison of The Company Lab (aka Co.Lab)

Bo Drake of Chattanooga State

Irene Hillman of the UTC College of Engineering & Computer Science

DevOps Leader of the Year

Jeff Strickland of Freightwaves

Glen Olson of BCBST

Matthew Barlow of Stratus Grid

Emerging Tech Student

Aaron Morrow of Harrison Bay Future Ready Center (HCDE)

Zach Bianucci of UTC

Stacey Bradley of Chattanooga State

Tech Educator of the Year

Emily Hurst of Hamilton County Schools (HCDE)

Sammy Lowdermilk of Tech Goes Home

Michell Bettis of Hamilton County Schools (HCDE)

Tech Marketer of the Year

Kenneth Burke of Text Request

Evan Bissonette of StratusGrid

Summer Kohlhorst of Center Centre

AI/Machine Learning/Business Intelligence

Timothy Dobbins of Trilliant Health

Tamara Zubatiy of Barometer

Satish Vadlamani of Kenco Group

Tech X Event Details:

Name: Technology Excellence Awards (or simply TechX)

Date: Thursday, September 15th, 2022

Time: 6pm - 9pm

Location: The Signal - 1810 Chestnut St, Chattanooga, TN 37408

Tickets: Available at www.chatech.org/techx

Additional Details: Dinner will be provided in your ticket cost. More information to follow!

ChaTech is Chattanooga’s Technology Council. ChaTech’s mission is to connect Chattanooga’s technology sector to help drive economic growth across the region. ChaTech serves the Chattanooga area by connecting the regional technology community, investing in the region’s technology workforce and talent, promoting Chattanooga as a top technology hub, and helping grow the regional economy. It is a membership-supported professional association. Learn more: www.ChaTech.org