DevOpsDays Conference Returns To The Scenic City After Two-Year Hiatus

After a two-year hiatus (due to COVID-19), the organizing committee for DevOpsDays Chattanooga is pleased to announce the popular technology event will return to the Scenic City on November 14th at the Chattanooga Convention Center.

Before the COVID hiatus, the event regularly drew over 300 people to Chattanooga for a full day of presentations, speakers, and networking opportunities.

DevOpsDays is a worldwide series of technical conferences and events featuring topics like software development, IT infrastructure operations, automation, testing, security, and organizational culture. Each event is organized by local volunteers and features unique characteristics driven by the needs and interests of the regional technology community.

“We are thrilled to bring DevOpsDays days back to Chattanooga,” said Alex Herweyer, a founding member of the DevOpsDays Chattanooga organizing committee. “The event draws leading technology experts and tech professionals to Chattanooga and also serves as a valuable opportunity for local technologists to come together and collaborate.”

The local group of conference leaders, known as the DevOpsDays Chattanooga Committee, is comprised of local technologists and IT professionals who volunteer their time and expertise to organize the conference. The group is nonprofit, and all profits from the event go directly toward educational scholarships for aspiring technologists and tech students in the Chattanooga region.

“DevOpsDays Chattanooga is an important event for the local technology ecosystem,” said Aaron Sachs, a long-time DevOpsDays Chattanooga organizing committee member. “This event brings world-class technologists together in the Scenic City and demonstrates the dynamic nature of our local tech community.”

The DevOpsDays Chattanooga organizing committee has committed to allocating excess ticket proceeds to a local scholarship fund for tech students and aspiring technologists. The Chattanooga Technology Council (ChaTech) administers the scholarship fund as part of the annual ChaTech Scholars program. Scholarship applications will open in January, with final scholarship awards to follow in May of 2023.

“DevOpsDays is an integral part of the local technology community, and we are glad the event is back and in-person,” said Walton Robinson, Executive Director of the Chattanooga Technology Council (ChaTech). “We also appreciate the support for our scholarship fund for technology students. The DevOpsDays Committee understands the importance of supporting the next generation of technologists.

Tickets & Schedule: Tickets, conference schedule, and speaker information can be found at www.devopsdays.org/chattanooga

Event sponsors include prominent local and regional organizations such as Tennessee Valley Authority, ChaTech (the Chattanooga Technology Council), Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Tennessee, Unum, VMWare, Patriot Talent Solutions, Stratus Grid, and more.