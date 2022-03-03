Expanding Access To Create Connected Communities In Orchard Knob

A new program in Chattanooga’s Orchard Knob neighborhood will expand access to internet connectivity − as well as digital technology and services − to improve residents’ health and quality of life.

The pilot program, which aims to reach 1,000 residents, will be funded through a more than $600,000 grant from TVA’s Connected Communities grant program.

The goal is to increase the number of people with home internet in Orchard Knob and supply in-home technologies, such as smart home upgrades from Habitat for Humanity, as well as services, such as increased access to telemedicine from Parkridge Health System. The main mission of the pilot program is to improve health and quality of life for about 1,000 Orchard Knob residents, as well as to serve as a model of a holistic and equitable approach to community connectivity.

“This pilot is further evidence of the ways in which the City of Chattanooga, and the collaborative approach we take to solving challenges like public health, continues to lead,” Mayor Tim Kelly said. “For Chattanooga, being a Smart City isn’t just about deploying advanced technologies or collecting data - it’s about how we develop technologies in response to the needs of residents, in ways that make our community stronger, healthier and more connected.”

“Inadequate and unsafe housing can lead to prolonged illness,” Parkridge Health System President & CEO Tom Ozburn said. “Ensuring that our neighbors who receive care from Parkridge return to homes that aid their recovery is essential, and it’s why we first started the Orchard Knob Collaborative. We’re excited by the way our initial partnerships have grown, and by this holistic Smart City approach to public health and quality of life.”

Production of low- and no-emission power is an important, but not the only, part of the energy equation for TVA’s seven-state service region, said Dr. Joe Hoagland, TVA vice president of innovation and research, adding that Chattanooga is one of nine pilot program initiatives funded for 2022 – sharing a total funding of more than $3 million for the grant.

“It is essential for local communities to be positioned to take full advantage of TVA’s Energy System of the Future,” he said. “During the past year, the Connected Communities team and community partners have been working to understand Valley challenges, align best practices and build a roadmap to tomorrow.”

Called “Connectivity and Health in Orchard Knob: A Smart Community Model for Equitable Access to Services for the 21st Century,” the program will be run by the following partners: Parkridge Health System, The Enterprise Center, EPB, green|spaces, and Habitat for Humanity. Each partner brings unique value to the project, with resident voices at the center.

“Ensuring our residents’ voices remain at the center of this work is the priority of the Orchard Knob Neighborhood Watch Association,” said Orchard Knob Neighborhood Watch Association President Marvene Noel. “It is especially exciting to see our historic neighborhood take such a leap forward, to being one of the most connected and advanced in the Gig City − especially with the partnership’s focus on making sure that those who have lived here, the residents who are the heart of this neighborhood, are able to remain here and reap the benefits of this investment.”

Together, the partners plan to simultaneously invest in infrastructure and test new strategies for improving social determinants of health and quality of life of residents within a historically underserved neighborhood. Ultimately, the program in Orchard Knob will serve as a model for other communities across the Tennessee Valley.

“Connected Communities is all about helping local leaders create plans through local teams, which is important for creating enduring benefits for people and businesses,” explained Bonnie Latta, senior project lead of the TVA Connected Communities initiative, adding that her team is assisting community leaders to prepare for the future by helping them to develop strategies that leverage technology and data. “We are pleased to help interested communities build a localized strategy and implement a plan. By working in partnership with Valley communities and local power companies, we are continuing to make TVA’s seven-state region the best place in the country to live, work and raise a family.”

Work on the project, including Tech Goes Home classes, are expected to begin this month. Orchard Knob residents interested in getting involved can reach out immediately by sending an email to orchardknobcollaborative@gmail.com.

To learn more about TVA’s Connected Communities initiative, including resources and tools for communities to implement their own Connected Communities initiatives, please visit www.tva.gov/ConnectedCommunities or email your inquiry to ConnectedCommunities@tva.gov.