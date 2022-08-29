Eye Opener: UTC Professor’s Sports Injury Research Expands Into Virtual Reality

On the athletic field, injuries happen.

Some injuries are unavoidable thanks to the circumstances: Think of a football quarterback taking a hit from the blind side. He never saw it coming.

Collision sports such as football, soccer, rugby, hockey and lacrosse constantly have athletes making contact with one another, frequently at high rates of speed.

But many injuries are preventable, Gary Wilkerson said, and it all starts at the top.

Wilkerson, a University of Tennessee at Chattanooga professor in graduate-level athletic training and a researcher in the field for more than 30 years, said he started trying to understand the connection between the brain and injuries 12 to 15 years ago.

“We began to see more knee and ankle injuries occurring after concussions compared to people who’d never had one,” he said, “and then the question becomes, ‘Why is having a concussion causing more knee and ankle injuries?’ That’s where we began to try to understand it.”

It’s all about the reaction time.

“Reaction time is telling us how efficiently messages are being conveyed from one part of the brain to the other,” said Wilkerson, who has taught at UTC since 1999 and has received the designation of National Athletic Trainers’ Association (NATA) Fellow. He was inducted into the NATA Hall of Fame in 2016 and was awarded the NATA Foundation Medal for Distinguished Research in 2019.

“There’s a long-held misconception that specific parts of the brain perform specific functions. That’s not true at all,” he said. “Specific parts of the brain perform a function based on its connections with other areas. It’s the interactions among these areas; you’ve got messages going from back to front, front to back, back to side, and across side to side. They’re like a pinball machine. These messages are going everywhere.

“How efficiently those messages are being routed, processed and generating another message will be reflected in your reaction time.”

Several years ago, Wilkerson helped create a mobile phone application to capture cognitive response speed and accuracy. The app, a series of images on the phone prompting the user to tilt it left or right, tests cognitive processing efficiency through reaction times and accuracy—which reflects an athlete’s ability to detect, react and respond to environmental changes.

But the data told only part of the story.

‘The combination of the speed and the accuracy tells us a great deal about how efficiently the brain is processing that information,” he said. “That’s a really good test and we’ve learned a lot of things from that, but it’s static because those arrows just sit there on the screen.

“One of the things that we know is critical for athletes—and for military personnel, law enforcement, anybody who is engaged in activities that require you to take in information from the environment and process that quickly—is to make accurate decisions. We know that very specific parts of the brain respond to motion in the environment.”

A collaboration that Wilkerson has been a research partner in for the last year is going next level.

Wilkerson and the Boston-based REACT Neuro group—led by neuroscientist Shaun Patel; Dr. Rudy Tanzi, the vice chair of neurology at Massachusetts General Hospital; and Dr. Brian Nahed, associate professor of neurosurgery at Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School—are using virtual reality technology to test response efficiency.

“They’re the guys who originated the company, which was actually a commercialization of a project they started at Harvard,” Wilkerson said, “The CEO, Shaun Patel, was a faculty member in neuroscience at Harvard before he left to run this company, so we’re talking about heavy hitters in the world of neurology.