Artsbuild Offers Tech Goes Home For The Arts For High School Students

ArtsBuild is offering its Tech Goes Home for the Arts program to high school students for one week, from June 7 through June 11, 2021. Tech Goes Home for the Arts for high school students is sponsored by U.S. Xpress.

Tech Goes Home for the Arts is a 15-hour course designed in partnership with The Enterprise Center for individual artists of any discipline and small arts organizations to become prepared to monetize their online presence and to use digital and social media to connect to their students, audiences, and collaborators online. The course is offered four times a year.

Due to interest from local high schools and students, ArtsBuild will offer the full course for students June 7-11, 12:00-3:00 p.m. each day on Zoom.

Tech Goes Home for the Arts aims to provide artists in our community, no matter their age, with digital access and resources to build their practice, business, and audiences online. For our young artists, the program aims to ensure that they have access to the technology and resources that will not only help them in advancing their art, but also their ability to achieve a high school diploma and continue their education and training. The program includes a laptop and access to low-cost internet for the participants. There is no cost for participating.

For more information or to apply, contact Amy Lowdermilk, Program Manager, (423) 803-4784 or email amy@artsbuild.com.

About ArtsBuild

Located in Chattanooga, Tennessee, ArtsBuild’s mission is to build a stronger community through the arts. Founded in 1969, ArtsBuild has supported the creative future of Hamilton County by investing more than $76 million over the past 52 years in our community’s many arts organizations, funding arts integration programs for our students and teachers, and ensuring that even our most underserved populations have access to arts programming. ArtsBuild is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, and all gifts are tax-deductible as allowed by law.