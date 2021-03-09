EPB, TVA And CARTA Launch Electric Vehicle Charging Scavenger Hunt

EPB, CARTA and the Tennessee Valley Authority have announced the #ChargingChattanooga campaign that turns part of the Gig City’s CARTA electric vehicle charging network into a scavenger hunt you can play to win prizes.

Join the EV scavenger hunt by finding one or more of #ChargingChattanooga’s 14 charging locations and snap a photo. To enter the sweepstakes, share your photos on Instagram and tag @TVA using the hashtags #ChargingChattanooga and #sweepstakes.

“We want to engage the community in learning more about electric vehicles and charging stations, so that more people can become familiar with how easy it is to drive an EV,” said Ray Knotts, TVA senior manager of Energy Services & Programs. “Your ‘snap and share’ photo helps increase EV awareness and adoption in Chattanooga.”

“Thanks to a wide range of partners, Chattanooga already has an extensive network of electric vehicle charging stations,” said Bill Copeland of EPB’s Strategic Research group. “Through this partnership with TVA and CARTA, we’re working to make our community more aware of how many charging options are available for those who drive EVs in our community.”

Multiple entries can be made with 14 locations to find, and weekly and monthly prizes will be awarded, such as an electric scooter, Airbnb getaway, or the chance to take the wheel in an EV driving experience. Entries will be accepted through May 30. Visit chargingchattanooga.com to learn more about the #ChargingChattanooga sweepstakes and for official rules.

To learn more about TVA’s EV Initiative to bring more than 200,000 EVs to the Tennessee Valley by 2028, click here.

