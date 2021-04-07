New EPB Energy Pros Help Customers Save Money And The Planet

EPB is celebrating Earth Month with the launch of the EPB Energy Pros, a new, free service to provide customers with expert advice on all energy related questions which helps them save money on their energy bills while reducing their environmental impact and improving the air quality of their home.

Customers can learn more about how to save money and energy all month long with the EPB Energy Pros Earth Month Trivia Contest, plus enter for a chance to win a Home Energy Renovation valued at up to $2,500.

“We’re here for our customers whether you have a question that can be answered by phone or want a free Home Energy Checkup which we can do either virtually or through an in-person visit,” said EPB Energy Pro Ron Jones. “We’ll evaluate your home and offer specific recommendations on the most affordable ways to help you maximize energy efficiency and comfort while saving money on energy bills. We also provide third-party inspections of home energy renovations that you have planned or have completed – all at no charge.”

With over 75 years of combined experience, the EPB Energy Pros can provide customers expert advice at no charge when they are considering the purchase of solar systems, HVAC, major appliances and other home upgrades. The EPB Energy Pros can also help customers with questions about electric vehicles, new home construction, home remodeling, improving performance, and billing concerns.

For customers who want to conveniently increase their own energy expertise anytime, EPB offers quick DIY and troubleshooting videos on energy and environmental topics available anytime online at https://epb.com/EnergyPros.

Helping customers improve home comfort and health

In addition to helping customers reduce their energy usage and decrease their power bill, our EPB Energy Pros can help them increase their home’s comfort, create a healthier home environment, navigate new energy smart home technology and learn more about green products.

“Energy Efficiency is connected to air quality because the air in your home passes through your HVAC system. Systems that are not operating correctly could lead to increased dust, allergens and other contaminants,” said Jones. “We can also discuss other items that affect your air quality and recommend simple changes that may help you breathe easier, reduce allergy symptoms and sick days, and sleep better.”

Making smart home technology and sustainability easy

Jones also points out that customers have more home energy choices than ever before, and EPB is ready to help them understand their options and make informed decisions that align with their budget and focus on sustainability. “There are smart appliances, connected thermostats, electric vehicles, solar panels, environmental concerns and so much more to consider,” said Jones. “Folks are busier than ever before, so we’re here to make it easy for you to get the information you need personalized for your home and interests. After all, your home is an incredibly important investment in terms of money, comfort, and health.”

Enter the EPB Energy Pros Trivia contest for a chance to win –Home Energy Renovation valued at up to $2,500

EPB customers can participate in the EPB Energy Pros Earth Month Trivia Contest to learn energy tips and enter to win the grand prize plus three Smart Home Packages awarded weekly. The grand prize recipient will receive:

A virtual or in-person Home Energy Checkup provided by the EPB Energy Pros

Personalized recommendations for which home renovations will help you save the most money and reduce your environmental impact.

$2,500 toward a Home Energy Renovation using one of EPB’s certified contractors.

The EPB Energy Pros will inspect the work after it is complete.

Participants will also have a chance to win one of three Smart Home Prize Packages which include an all-new Echo Show 10, Ring Security Camera, Philips Hue LED Smart Light Bulbs, and a TP-Link Smart Home WiFi Outlet.

Call on the EPB Energy Pros anytime

Customers can schedule a call or an appointment with the EPB Energy Pros by calling EPB at (423) 648-1372 anytime.

