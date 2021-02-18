Qualified Regional Homeowners Can Apply For Home Energy Upgrades

Homeowners who could use a helping hand when it comes to repairs and renovations that will save them money on their power bills are encouraged to apply for the Home Uplift program.

The program is the continuation of a partnership between EPB and the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) that focuses on providing high-impact home energy upgrades for qualifying homeowners with the goal of reducing their energy burden. Those who qualify could receive home improvements at no cost to help them dramatically reduce their power bills. On average, Home Uplift participants save $500 on their energy costs each year.

According to Cindy Herron, vice president of TVA EnergyRight, “This program is about more than power bills and energy savings. It’s also about our neighbors feeling safe and comfortable in their own homes. Through Home Uplift, families no longer have to worry about how they will stay warm in the winter or cool in the summer – they know and trust that EPB and TVA are there to help them through good days and bad days.”

New applications are now being accepted thanks to a $750,000 grant from the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation and $825,000 from TVA with additional program funding and staffing provided by EPB.

"Home Uplift invests in energy efficiency measures in qualifying homes," said Elizabeth Hammitt, EPB Director of Environmental Stewardship and Community. "The goals are decreasing energy usage, increasing quality of life and comfort, and stewarding resources for our environment."

This is a first come, first served energy program. Qualified customers who may be eligible should apply now as funding is limited.

In addition to homeowners saving money on their energy bills, many participants report improvements in the comfort and air quality of their homes. Eligible energy efficiency upgrades include air sealing, duct sealing/replacement, attic insulation, water heater and pipe insulation, wall insulation, HVAC clean and tune, HVAC replacement, windows and door replacement, heat pump water heater, refrigerator, LED bulbs, and low­flow showerheads.

To qualify, customers must:

Be a residential homeowner and currently reside in the home where the energy efficiency measures could be implemented

Reside in EPB’s service area and be the primary account holder

Be of limited income status as defined by the U.S. Department of Energy’s Weatherization Assistance Program Federal Income Standard

Be willing to schedule an in-home energy audit if chosen

Share home energy performance information

If applicants meet the initial criteria, EPB will contact them to schedule a free home energy assessment to finish confirming their eligibility. Then EPB will identify the home improvements that could most effectively reduce their monthly power bill.

"If both the customer and the home meet the program’s guidelines, and the customer approves the list of recommended measures, an EPB Energy Pro will personally coordinate the contractors and work at the customer’s convenience at no cost to them," said Hammitt.

EPB and our partners carefully follow a rigorous set of health protocols to keep families and our team members safe.

Working together EPB and TVA have already completed nearly 400 home energy renovations since 2015 as part of our commitment to helping customers get the best value for their energy dollar.

Other partners include the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation and green|spaces Chattanooga. Customers can learn more at https://epb.com/homeuplift or contact EPB anytime at (423) 648-1372 and ask to be connected to the EPB Energy Pros Team.

