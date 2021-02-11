TVFCU + Branch Tech To Unveil First 3D Printed Building Facade

When looking to build its 20th branch, TVFCU wanted something innovative. TVFCU leaders and its builder for more than 20 years, Construction Consultants, began talking with Branch Technology, an architectural fabricator specializing in construction-scale 3D printing.

The result is the first ever 3D-printed building facade using Branch Technology’s patented 3D-printing process called Cellular Fabrication, C-Fab® on TVFCU’s new Southside Branch, located at 125 West 20th Street in Chattanooga. The facade highlights the beauty of Chattanooga’s natural surroundings and incorporates TVFCU’s iconic wave branding into the design.

Branch Technology’s 3D-Printed Building Facade Facts

The world's first freeform 3D-printed building facade utilizing the Cellular Fabrication (C-Fab®) Process.

This project uses innovative computational design processes to generate complex forms prepared for direct digital manufacturing.

The facade employs a 3D-printed structure to unlock design freedom while utilizing material composites that complement each other to create a robust, insulative, and lightweight envelope.

Fundamentally different from other existing 3D printing techniques, C-Fab® takes advantage of this Freeform capability to create volumetric geometries with 20X less material than traditional layered-deposition techniques while also maximizing structural capacity through geometric optimization.

