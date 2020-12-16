UTC Professor’s Research Advances Biofuels, Biopharmaceuticals, Environmental Clean-Up

The associate dean of the College of Engineering and Computer Science has been named among the top 2 percent of research scientists in the world.

Michael Danquah, a UC Foundation professor and director of the department of chemical engineering at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, uses biomolecular engineering principles to develop, among others, emerging biopharmaceuticals, methods for delivering drugs to their specific targets without alerting the body’s defense mechanisms, biofuels and systems that help clean up environmental pollution.

The designation is the result of a study, conducted by Stanford University, listing scientists in the top 100,000 of all fields and the top 2 percent in specific fields. Those various fields include engineering, business, humanities and medicine.

The study ranks scientists based in part on personal citations and writings, presenting both single-year and career-long impacts.

Danquah’s research findings have resulted in about 300 peer-reviewed journal articles, scholarly book chapters, conference proceedings and presentations and technical reports. He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Chemistry and a Fellow of the Institution of Chemical Engineers.

“I feel deeply honored to have been recognized in this way, and I wish to celebrate this recognition with the many students and collaborators who have worked with me over the years,” Danquah said. “I am proud to contribute this way in building UTC’s research reputation in the national and global fronts and this already speaks to UTC’s efforts in research rigor and flourishing academic environment.”

One of his goals, he said, is to advance cutting-edge bioengineering research at UTC. Working with others, the research can address the health care challenges of the 21st century, he said.

