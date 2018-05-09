A Bright Festival Of Flowers

Rock City presents the Southern Blooms Festival

There’s not a time of year when Rock City isn’t stunning, but in the spring and early summer it’s like something out of a Monet painting.

The brightly colored blooms blinking themselves awake after a long winter’s rest is something that shouldn’t be missed, and thanks to Rock City’s Southern Blooms Festival you won’t have to!

Come see Rock City in all it’s springtime gorgeousness and learn about their original gardener, Frieda Utermoehlen Carter. Take a walking tour with Master Gardeners as they teach you all about Frieda’s legacy on the Walking in Frieda’s Footsteps Tour as well as the heritage behind the gardens. Members of the horticulture team will be present for all kinds of gardening questions and you can take part in planting the gardens.

The usual youth-focused events will be present including make-and-take activities and the opportunity for them to learn what makes a garden grow. Fairy Garden workshops are available through advanced reservation if you’re interested in creating a teeny space for some springtime sprites, and harpist Ellen Shiraef can be found peacefully plucking amongst the flowers.

Spring it finally here, so come and enjoy the blooms before the summer heat beats you to it!