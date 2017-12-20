Enjoy a moment of peace this holiday season

The holidays are a time of joy, love and a whole lot of hustle and bustle. It can be hard amongst all the gift purchasing and family planning to find a moment of respite, but thanks to Unitarian Universalist Church of Chattanooga, you can find your moment’s peace this holiday season.

Take a break from all the trimming and stressing and take a walk through UUCC’s indoor walking labyrinth to ease the mind and soothe the soul. All are welcomed at this event, but please note it’s a time of reflection and calm intended solely to relax.

A season when it seems like everything adds more stress and more worry, take time this Thursday to leave all stresses at the door of a tealight candle labyrinth. A warm, dimly lit place perfect for reprise and revitalization of the Christmas spirit sounds like the ultimate holiday remedy.

Starting at 5 p.m. this Thursday night and continuing on until 8 p.m., this deeply meditative event will open your heart and mind and finally allow you to give into all the joy of the season and leave the rest of the worrying for another day.