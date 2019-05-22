Attention All Writers

The Pulse Short (Short) Story Contest is back!

Chattanooga is a city full of very creative people. We have musicians, dancers, actors, artists off all types, entrepreneurs, programmers, designers, architects, and more. It’s a city filled to the brim with creativity and enthusiasm.

We also have a lot of very talented writers. You name it, people here can write it: novels, poems, screenplays, music, plays, and all manner of short stories.

Which is why a decade ago, we here at The Pulse thought it would be a good idea to start our own short story contest.

But, being who we are, we wanted to make it different. We wanted to make it a bit challenging. And so we decided to go short. Really short.

As in 500 words short. Or less.

And thus the Short (Short) Story Contest was born.

Over the past ten years, the results have been beyond our wildest expectations. Nearly 200 writers have submitted stories each year, and their writing has been nothing short of phenomenal.

Every year our judges read through dozens upon dozens of amazing stories, and somehow come to a consensus of the top five, with the winning submission printed right here in a special issue each summer.

So, with that, we are pleased to announced our 10th annual competition is now underway.

The rules are simple: send us an original, never-before-published short story of 500 words or less by next Wednesday, May 29th.

Fiction, non-fiction, prose or poetry: it doesn’t matter. Let your imagination run wild.

Send it as a Word document to creative@chattanoogapulse.com (with your name and contact info), and the winning stories will be published in our June 6th issue.

Good luck and get writing!