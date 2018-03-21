Battling School Segregation

Nikole Hannah-Jones speaks out at Orchard Knob

This Thursday, UnifiEd is hosting a lecture by renowned journalist and school segregation expert Nikole Hannah-Jones. Hannah-Jones has won multiple awards for her incisive reporting, and was named a 2017 MacArthur Fellow for her work on school segregation.

Hannah-Jones will be speaking on “the role of and importance of desegregating our schools to achieve equity and will share her research on the relationship between housing segregation, school segregation, and the role of individual choice.”

Hannah-Jones’s famous article for The New York Times, “Choosing a School for my Daughter in a Segregated City,” details her experience trying to find a good school for her daughter, Najya, in New York City.

The experience led her to discover how the American public school system, even in a multicultural hub like New York City, is still both separate and unequal across racial lines.

Even if you don’t have kids in Hamilton County schools, this event is an important opportunity to learn about the way that racism and segregation still affects local institutions and daily life, and a chance to hear from a leading expert in the forefront of her field.

The event will take place at 5:30 p.m. at Orchard Knob Elementary, located at 2000 E. 3rd St. Tickets are available at unifi-ed.org