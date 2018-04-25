Breaking Your Funny Bone

Preacher Lawson knows how to bring the funny

The funniest, most likable, avant-garde comedian to ever crash the scenic city: Preacher Lawson. A stand-up comedian who gained fame on America’s Got Talent in 2017, Lawson has several degrees in wit, imitation, and the best of all, a riotous knack for the unexpected and ocassionally obscene.

In fact, Lawson is best left self-described as “a stand-up comedian, actor, singer, human, and professional black guy.”

For Lawson, it all began when he made a bet with his mother at the age of sixteen, then took the stage at seventeen, winning the bet. Since that time, Lawson has been gaining popularity and was dubbed the “Funniest Comedian in Florida” in 2015. Whether he’s on tour or making special appearances on NBC’s Last Call with Carson Daly, Lawson is preaching good times and good laughs to his audience.

Lawson considers his decision to pursue comedy as “the best decision of his life” and wants all aspiring artists to remember, “don’t follow your dreams, lead them.” So come join Lawson as he demonstrates all the finest qualities of a great comedian: clean prose, relatable scenarios, and a distinct, on-stage personality.

You can catch this show at the Comedy Catch, located at 1400 Market St., this Friday at 7:30 and 10 p.m. as well as Saturday at 5 p.m. (all ages show), 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. For more information, visit thecomedycatch.com or call (423) 629-2233.