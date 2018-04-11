It's definitely not your normal Saturday brunch

The Comedy Catch hosts the special event, “Brunch with Queens” this Saturday, beginning at 11 a.m., with is a full brunch buffet featuring the most gorgeous and entertaining drag queens that Chattanooga has to offer. A morning of comedy, drag, and bacon? What more could you ask for!

The event will include performers the wonderful acts of “The Empress of Entertainment” Allysa Paige, “The Ivory Goddess” Veronica Day, Rachel Monroe, Mallory Bishop, Robyn Houses, and many more.

Each one of these local drag queens has a style and personality all their own. Once you’re nice and full, the dancing and real fun can begin when these performers take the stage at noon.

The show costs $20 in advance and $25 at the door. Your admission includes both the show and the all you can eat brunch buffet. In fact, there are a limited number (about three) of tables that are VIP. They are located at the front of the stage for parties of eight and include a “Bucket O’ Bubbles” for $250.

However, you need to act quickly if you wish to attend. There will only be a total of 175 tickets available for this event. The Comedy Catch can be found on 1400 Market St. For more information, call (423) 629-2233 or visit thecomedycatch.com.