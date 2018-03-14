Celebrating St. Patrick's Day

Annual parade (and after party) all for a good cause

The Shamrock Society is hosting Chattanooga’s 5th Annual St. Chatty’s Day Parade. The proceeds will help fund Chattnaooga's Kids on the Block, an educational service for children that uses the magic of puppetry to communicate social concerns and promote healthy behavior.

In addition, proceeds will also benefit SoundCorps, a nonprofit for furthering our local music industries.

Celebrating everything green, the parade begins on Passenger St. this Saturday at 1 p.m. and culminates in a continued celebration with the St. Paddy’s Day Party event on Patten Parkway starting at 2 p.m.

Here, you will enjoy a multitude of beer vendors, a bar dedicated to Jameson whiskey, and various Sidewalk Stage buskers.

This event, hosted by the Honest Pint, will continue donations as they reflect their fundraising venture by presenting live music by Strung Like a Horse, Slim Pickens, Danimal Planet, The Molly Maguires, Kerchief, the Dead Testaments, and more.

For the kids, a designated zone features McKamey Animal Center, the Oscar Meyer Weiner Mobile, Faces by Deb, and the Chattanooga Zoo from 3-6 p.m.

The event honors the legacy of the late Jim Brewer II, former head of Brewer Media and owner of The Pulse since 2008. Get more info on the parade at facebook.com/stchattysand and the party at thehonestpint.com.