Chattanoogans March For Climate Change Action

Mayor Berke will kick off the Climate March at Station Street on Saturday at 11 a.m.

The marchers will move to the TVA plaza at 11th and Market Street to emphasize the need for governments, utilities, businesses, and people from all walks of life to take actions to slow the rate and negative impacts of climate change.

The march is one of many taking place across the world as part of the People’s Climate Movement and global day of action.

“People are rising to say we want a fossil-free world that works for all of us,” said Dan Joranko, Chattanooga festival organizer. He adds, “It’s time for our leaders to commit to 100% renewable energy--we are the generation that can solve the climate crisis.”

The march is associated with the Climate ‘Nooga Festival taking place from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Station Street. The festival offers an electric vehicle tailgate party and educational tables featuring local climate change information, along with educational speakers plus live music from Dream Collective, Jami Fota, Julie Gribble and Heather Algood.

The event is free for all and suitable for children.