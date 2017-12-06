Cops vs Firefighters for a good cause this Friday night

It’s getting close to Christmas, which means more burglaries, more people accidentally leaving their Christmas tree lights on and starting fires, and more expectations from emergency services to stop both of these things from happening.

In the midst of such a crazy month for police, firefighters, and EMS, there’s a single burning question on everyone’s mind—which one is the best at fighting?

Sure, police go through rigorous training and get to carry guns, but firefighters get to slide down poles and EMS personnel get to drive double the speed limit and make lots of noise. It’s tough to decide really, so the next best thing is to put them all in a boxing ring and let them work it out on their own.

The 9th Annual “Battle Of The Badges” will take place this Friday at the Chattanooga Convention Center, featuring a 15-bout card equally matched from top to bottom by weight class and overall boxing experience and benefiting local charities during the holiday season.

It should be an entertaining matchup overall, perhaps giving you a chance to see someone legally fight that police officer who gave you a ticket on Veterans Bridge a few years back (I don’t think I’m the only one, right?).

Battle Of The Badges: Guns and Hoses

Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Chattanooga Convention Center

1 Carter Plaza

(423) 756-0001

chattanoogaconventioncenter.org