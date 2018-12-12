Creating Cheery Centerpieces

Embracing DIY decorating for the holidays

Christmas and holiday decorations are the highlight of my year. A dark evergreen, ball-dotted, tinsel-tipped, star-topped beauty in the corner of my living room brightens my day, and I went so far as to buy Alexa-controlled plugs so I can say, “Alexa, turn on the Christmas tree,” the moment I wake up.

Stockings hanging on the fireplace, delicate silver knick-knacks sprinkled across the mantle like snow, I think it’s scientifically proven that shiny, cheery holiday decor makes you happy—but don’t quote me on that.

And if you’re like me and constantly Pinteresting DIY holiday decor, then find yourself at Fox and Fern Botanical Styling on Chestnut St. in the North Shore this Friday at 6 p.m. for a hands-on holiday centerpiece creation class.

Wow friends and family with a beautifully handmade, wintry floral centerpiece for your holiday table this year. Learn the fundamentals of flower arranging using basic concepts of design and put them to work with what will surely be a beautiful selection of fresh buds of a wintry look. Top off your holiday table’s entire aesthetic with your one-of-a-kind centerpiece.

Space is limited so don’t miss the opportunity to not only leave the class with your own centerpiece, but also the newfound knowledge on how to create them yourself.

Be that awesome host putting on a centerpiece-making party yourself to show your friends what you learned, or consider showing family members while they’re in town (because there’s only so many times you can watch A Christmas Story before we all lose it.)

All materials will be provided from flowers to the base of the centerpiece. Tickets available online at eventbrite.com.